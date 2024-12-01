After bagging a goal and an assist against Man City, Mohamed Salah’s contract talks are once again in full focus.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool handed Manchester City their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat on Sunday, to put 11 points between them and the reigning champions. A Cody Gakpo opener and a late Mohamed Salah penalty piled the pressure onto Pep Guardiola and his team, who are now without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Salah had a hand in both goals at Anfield, converting from the spot and providing a superb pass across the face of the goal for Gakpo to bury in the first half. His Player of the Match performance takes his tally to 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After another strong performance under Arne Slot, Liverpool sit at the top of the league with a nine-point cushion. Arsenal and Chelsea are tied on 25 points in second and third place respectively, while City’s defeat has set them all the way back into fifth.

During the latter stages of the match, chants about Guardiola being sacked echoed around Anfield. The City boss smirked and held up six fingers in response, nodding towards the six Premier League titles his side have won.

However, despite their dominant run of an unprecedented four titles in a row, City are now being written out of this season’s race at the top.

“Certainly for this season, I don’t see there’s any way back for Manchester City now,” Jamie Carragher said during Sky Sports’ coverage of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Salah contract debate continues

Naturally, Salah quickly became the topic of conversation in the studio after the game. Following his comments about not being offered a new deal yet, many have disagreed with his approach to speak openly to the media, including Carragher.

His situation was discussed and former Liverpool icon Daniel Sturridge is very much on board with the club offering Salah a blockbuster new deal in order to keep him at the club.

“It’s a Jerry Maguire moment, you’ve got to ‘show me the money!’” Sturridge said. “It’s as simple as it gets. These types of players — where do you replace those numbers? These are rare finds in football. A player of Mohamed Salah’s quality deserves to be paid — whether it’s a two or three year contract. If it’s two years and he’s asking for big dough, you’ve got to pay it.”

Carragher, while in agreement Salah should be rewarded with a contract extension, argued against the idea of throwing cash aimlessly at the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t say ‘I’m delighted Michael Edwards is back and all the data people are back’ but then on the other hand say ‘give someone what they want’,” the ex-defender said. “You can’t say give someone what they want. If Liverpool have a rule, let’s say, anyone over 30 only gets a certain length contract, you have to move the dial for players like that [Salah and Van Dijk].

“I’m not saying he shouldn’t get a two-year deal, I’m not saying he shouldn’t be on big money. He’s on big money now, and rightly so, he’s one of the best players in the world. But this idea of ‘give him what he wants’, this club is not built on giving people what they want. That’s where the success of this club has come from, being ahead of the game.”