Jamie Carragher discussed his concerns with Liverpool manager Arne Slot | Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has raised his concerns over the current shape of Liverpool.

Liverpool have been an ongoing burning topic of conversation since the summer but this time, it’s not because they’re being showered with praise or breaking transfer records.

The Reds have hit a significant dip in their Premier League title defending run. With two defeats on the bounce, concerns are rising among fans and professionals alike.

Red flags have already been raised this season, with many acknowledging Liverpool’s attack is yet to move into the higher gears. Florian Wirtz in particular has come under fire as he continues to go without a direct goalscoring contribution.

Questionable defensive performances have also been criticised. The champions have relied heavily on late comebacks for most of their games so far this season, only for their strategy to come back and bite them in their previous two defeats.

Liverpool have not improved despite new signings, says Jamie Carragher

Both Crystal Palace and Chelsea snatched three points from Liverpool with stoppage time goals. Liverpool had secured five consecutive wins across the Premier League and Champions League thanks to late comebacks, only for their first defeats of the season to come in exactly the same fashion.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that his former side ‘haven’t gained anything going forward’, despite the club spending a record amount of cash over the summer.

“My criticism of Liverpool being almost like a basketball team, again it has come back to haunt them," Carragher said on Super Sunday Extra Time (via the Mirror). "This thing about it being end to end in a game of football, Liverpool should be dominating a game like this with the changes of personnel Chelsea have got.”

Carragher described Liverpool as ‘too easy to play through’, following their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea which saw Estevao clinch an injury time winner.

Liverpool smashed the British transfer record with the £125 million arrival of Alexander Isak. The Deadline Day transfer also took the Reds into new territory as they set a new record for the most cash spent by a Premier League club in a single window.

Jamie Carrager raised Liverpool concerns to Arne Slot

Carragher revealed he had spoken to Slot about his ‘concerns’ over the team and believes they’ve been hit hard and ‘lost a lot’ when it comes to their defence.

“I expressed that [concerns] to the manager early on, he'll know that a lot better than me,” the Sky Sports pundit continued.

“He is obviously a fantastic manager. But right now Liverpool went from, I would call them a top team, workmanlike team last season and they have sprinkled a little bit of star dust on it terms of the transfers that they have brought in. And they haven't gained anything going forward but they have lost a lot defensively.”

As well as their disappointment in the Premier League, Liverpool also lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in the Champions League, putting them on a three-game streak of defeats in all competitions. Slot will have the international break to assess his side’s struggles as they prepare to take on Manchester United when domestic football returns.

