This Liverpool ace has attracted some rival attention at we enter the latter stage of the January transfer window

Another Liverpool ace has been pulling in interest at this late stage in the January transfer window and his recent comments could indicate he will be pursuing a move away.

The Reds have had a fairly straightforward month up until this point but there’s still time for things to unfold as we see out the final days of the window. It seems unlikely Liverpool will make any major signings this month but there could be a departure quickly approaching.

So far, the Reds have signed off on the exits of Marcelo Pitaluga and Tom Hill, as well as loan moves for Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay. The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold also remains a huge talking point but after already rejecting an approach from Real Madrid, it looks like the right-back will remain at Anfield until the end of the season.

However, Tyler Morton could be the next one out the door, as a Premier League rival side is showing interest in snapping him up.

Tyler Morton Liverpool exit link

According to talkSPORT, West Ham ‘are considering’ making a move to sign Morton. The report does not indicate whether it would be a loan move or a full-time deal, but it does mention that no contact has yet been made between the two Premier League rivals.

West Ham are looking to bolster their team options as they hope to climb the table over the remaining weeks of the season. The Irons are currently 14th in the standings with 27 points on the board. While they’re currently safely above any threat of the bottom three, they’re a way off the European qualification spots.

Morton has made a handful of senior appearances for Liverpool this season and has been named on the bench on eight occasions in the Premier League. He has featured in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, and made a start against PSV in their lates Champions League outing. However, the 22-year-old is still fighting for his chances in an already pretty well-stacked midfield.

As a product of the Liverpool academy, Morton has worked his way through the ranks to earn 14 senior appearances for the Reds. He has suggested that this month could be a big deciding point in his career, though.

Tyler Morton hints at potential Liverpool exit

In a recent interview with LFCTV, Morton gave an honest review of his current situation at Anfield.

“This month is a big month for myself. It's decision time, and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that's here or someone else. I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

With chances in the senior team under Arne Slot limited, the midfielder could choose to pursue his options elsewhere. He has enjoyed loan spells before — first joining Blackburn Rovers in 2022 and making 46 appearances after he quickly became a favoured starter in the Championship.

The following season, Morton was sent out on another loan to Hull City, where he benefitted from a similar run as a regular with the Tigers.