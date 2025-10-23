Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have several problems to fix but they at least dodged a bullet by not signing one £75m rated defender in the summer.

When the transfer window closed it looked like Liverpool and Arne Slot were only one signing short of a perfect summer.

The record transfer spend was balanced with a series of high profile sales who brought in large fees which means that Richard Hughes and his recruitment team can go again in January. After losing to Manchester United to make it three consecutive Premier League defeats, a new centre-half is clearly not going to fix every problem that the manager currently has to solve.

Liverpool dodged a bullet by not signing Jarrad Branthwaite

It would make a difference though in that Slot could start to prepare for the future with Ibrahima Konate all but certain to leave Liverpool at the end of his current deal. After the injury to Giovanni Leoni, options are limited, however, the Reds did well to avoid one deal where initial talks were held about a possible move.

Liverpool were reportedly considering a cross Merseyside move for Jarrod Branthwaite to help solve their centre-half problems, but after the towering stopper’s hamstring injury failed to recover from a summer setback, he will be out of action until the New Year. With a price tag of £75m, a dodgy hamstring is not an attractive red flag when players are being discussed as possible options.

However, despite the Everton man signing new terms with the Toffees - he remains of interest to Liverpool.

He was included on a seven-name shortlist for a new centre-back. However, his operation is the sort of surgery that should see the Everton defender repaired to the bottom of the list when players like Marc Guehi is still tipped to join and players like Dayot Upamecano are also available on a Bosman if the France international doesn’t sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are in the enviable position of not being beggars and should have their pick of centre-halves. One with extensive scarring on his hamstring is best avoided.

Liverpool defender has best performance of the season

What is clear though, is that Liverpool can’t rely on Virgil van Dijk to do it all by himself. The skipper came under fire for his role in United’s opener even if his defensive partner Konate didn’t exactly cover himself in glory either and yet it was the France international who earned the plaudits after the defeat. Speaking on BBC Sports’ Football Daily Podcast, former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison waxed lyrical about the centre-back’s performance.

Van Dijk urged his teammates to do better with Morrison suggesting that Konate couldn’t have done much more.

“Liverpool’s best defender, and he had his best game of the season, was Konate; he was bailing Van Dijk out,” he said.

“That doesn’t usually happen. Does it? It’s usually Van Dijk bailing him out.”"

Slot has to earn his money now, but so too do the players who have either cost the club a lot of money, or who have demanded the sort of pay rise that is far from being justified at the moment. If Konate makes that sort of performance his level for the rest of the season, things should improve.