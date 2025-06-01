Thomas Hitzlsperger | Getty Images

Liverpool have snapped up the exciting talent ahead of next season

Liverpool have brought in Jeremie Frimpong as their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds will hope their latest arrival can adapt quickly to life at Anfield. He has left Bayer Leverkusen to return to England and has penned a long-term deal.

Arne Slot guided the Merseyside outfit to the Premier League title at the first time of asking in this past season. The Dutchman was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp 12 months ago and he has done very well so far. Prior to his switch, he caught the eye at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Former Everton player delivers verdict on Liverpool new boy Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool new boy Frimpong has been hailed by former Everton player Thomas Hitzlsperger, who also had spells at Aston Villa and West Ham. The ex-Germany international believes his speed is his most lethal attribute. He also says wing-back is his best position.

He has said, as per BBC Sport: "Often in football it becomes so serious that player interviews can be a bit dull. Frimpong hasn't lost any of that freshness, that sense of 'I am enjoying what I am doing here'. He is different and he has such a refreshing tone."

He added: “What I find phenomenal is his speed when he is standing still and those kind of first few steps. That's what he's got and he loves going forward. So he is equipped to be a wing-back. Defensively he is still a very good player but he is not your typical right-back that you see playing for teams like Inter Milan who might defend for 90 minutes. Of course there is a lack of height with him. But with his pace, drive and determination to set goals up, to get to the byeline and pull balls back, then wing-back is probably his best position."

Where will Jeremie Frimpong fit in at Liverpool?

Frimpong will look to get up and down the right flank for Liverpool next term. As Hitzlsperger alluded to, he is a pacey customer and will cause issues for opponents. At the age of 24, he still has bags of potential and will only get better down the line.

The Holland international, who has 12 caps to his name, will battle it out with Conor Bradley for a place in the starting XI. He rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester City and was a regular at various different youth levels. However, he never made a senior appearance during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Instead, he left for Scotland as a teenager and was snapped up by Celtic. He went on to become a key player during his days in Glasgow. The Amsterdam-born man featured on 51 occasions for the Hoops before Bayer Leverkusen came calling.

Frimpong has been one of Leverkusen’s most prized assets over the past couple of years. He helped them win the title against the odds last year under Reds favourite Xabi Alonso. He has played 190 matches altogether and has found the net on 30 occasions.