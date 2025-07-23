Jeremie Frimpong new signing of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on May 30, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold left big boots to fill but Jeremie Frimpong has shown Liverpool fans an exciting glimpse of things to come.

Liverpool’s first signing of the summer set the standard for what was about to come, a new, younger, more dynamic approach as a natural cycle comes to an end.

The sight of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah signing new contracts was a welcome one, however, they can’t last forever and Richard Hughes now has a bit of time in terms of how to plan for life without them. He has already taken the necessary steps to replace two full-backs who have been integral to the modern success of the club, but times change.

Andy Robertson barely missed a game last season, a double-edged sword in that sometimes it looked like he needed the rest. When a player’s standards are so high, it is noticeable when they drop off a bit. A fate that met Trent-Alexander Arnold, potentially, for different reasons though.

Jeremie Frimpong makes instant Liverpool impression

Jeremie Frimpong will bring something different to Alexander-Arnold in that he still likes to attack and compliment the midfield, just don’t expect him to ping 50 or 60 yard diagonals to the opposite flank. Signed for £29.5m due to the release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract, he could be a bargain.

Already, in his early appearances for Liverpool in bounce games and in training, there is a stand-out quality that could make the Netherlands international an Anfield favourite. Yes, he has an effervescent personality, but he looks set to cause opposition full-backs all sorts of problems in the Premier League this season.

So far, the 24-year old has been seen in a couple of different positions with one tactical weapon that could come in handy, especially against more defensive teams. Where Trent was capable of finding his man in a packed penalty area, Frimpong is more direct. Whether off his own steam or through linking with teammates – Florian Wirtz and Frimpong connected to devastating effect for Bayer Leverkusen – the flying right-back has been causing carnage by overlapping and getting behind opposition defences.

Why did Frimpong became public enemy number one at his old club?

Frimpong is a happy-go-lucky type of person and it was this side of him that riled Celtic fans after leaving to go to the Bundesliga. Call it youthful naivety, but they weren’t happy at their former star dismissing the thought of wanting to win everything:

“I think in football, obviously Celtic in previous years they always win. But there was always going to be a point where they can’t win everything. So, there was always going to have to be a time where they have to lose.” reported The Daily Record .

“So, the criticism Neil Lennon was getting was a bit over the top, because in football, it’s normal.

“I feel like at Celtic, the fans they were so used to winning that when they started going down they didn’t know how to feel about it, but it’s normal to feel like that.”

Pragmatic it might be, but fans don’t want to hear that sort of thing. Hopefully, his time in Germany has made him realise how, for some clubs, winning is everything because he is at one of them now.