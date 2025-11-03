Jeremie Frimpong will not be fit to face Newcastle | Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong has provided an update on how he is currently coping with his injury

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremie Frimpong has given an honest update on how he is feeling while currently out injured for Liverpool.

The Reds have been without their new right-back for three consecutive games now after he was forced off the pitch against Eintracht Frankfurt. Frimpong picked up a hamstring injury during the Champions League clash and he could be ruled out until December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his absence, Conor Bradley has started the last two Premier League games for the Reds. During the Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace, Arne Slot opted for Calvin Ramsay at right-back, as a heavily rotated squad exited the tournament.

How long is Jeremie Frimpong out for?

After picking up the injury against Frankfurt almost three weeks ago, Slot has provided an update on Frimpong’s fitness.

Ahead of their league clash with Brentford, the manager admitted Frimpong is currently ‘not in a good place’ with his injury.

“What I mean by that, he is definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury so that's going to take a while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the Daily Mail’s Liverpool Confidential has reported that Frimpong is facing in the region of a six-week spell on the sidelines while he recovers. A return in early December has been quoted at this point.

Frimpong also missed two games early on in the season with a similar problem. He was ruled out of the Newcastle United and Arsenal fixtures, which saw Dominik Szoboszlai fill in at right-back.

Jeremie Frimpong delivers honest response to Liverpool injury blow following ‘not in a good place’ claim

Jeremie Frimpong delivers honest response to injury setback

If the quoted time frame for Frimpong’s return is accurate, he is expected to sit out Liverpool’s upcoming games against Real Madrid, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, PSV and West Ham. That will take his missed games to eight in a row and ten overall in his debut season for the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TikTok user left a comment on Frimpong’s post from October, showing him on international duty with his Netherlands teammates. The user asked how the right-back is doing while being out injured.

Frimpong responded in the last 24 hours by posting a video reply, stating: “Of course it’s upsetting, as a footballer it’s not a nice thing to go through, but it’s part of the job, you know? The answer to that is, it’s really, really annoying but it’s life.”

Frimpong joins the likes of Alisson and Giovanni Leoni on the sidelines, however, the latter is expected to be out for most if not all of the season after suffering an ACL injury. Alexander Isak also picked up a problem against Eintracht Frankfurt and is expected to be out with a groin issue when Liverpool face Real Madrid this week.

Fortunately, there has been some good news on Curtis Jones, who could be in contention to feature in the Champions League. You can read more on that here in the latest Reds injury update.