Jurgen Klopp’s side could do with the extra security and aggression in midfield.

Liverpool are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as they look to revamp their engine room in the summer, according to reports.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation for the London-club this season and his performances have more than warranted the reported interest from a number of top clubs.

A consistent figure in Marco Silva’s side, Palhinha has been integral to their set-up starting all 24 of his league appearances and has only missed three games due to yellow card suspensions.

Furthermore, it makes sense that Liverpool are reportedly interested as the 27-year-old is league’s leader for tackles this season with 101 - that’s 12 more than Tyler Adams (89) in second and 33 more than Liverpool’s January target Moises Caicedo (68).

These reports came from the Mail, as journalist Sami Mokbel claimed: “Liverpool are understood to be the most serious suitor but there are others.”

“Fulham are confident that they can keep Palhinha for a least one more year – but interest is growing.”

Having made the move from Sporting Lisbon in the summer for £20m, their asking price has been reported to be at least triple that as interest continues to grow.. After all, his defensive numbers are extremely impressive and he ranks in the top percentile for tackles in Europe.

Plus, as revealed by WhoScored, Fulham have conceded 27% of their goals in the league when Palhinha was missing through suspension - he’s simply been that important.

That’s exactly why the Reds are interested, his tenacity and presence in midfield could emulate the role of Fabinho and give Jurgen Klopp’s side that extra added security that is currently missing. He’s also managed three goals in the league as well as a strike from distance in the FA Cup.

Bournemouth cut through Liverpool far too easily on the counter-attack during the weekend loss at the Vitality Stadium as a midfield three of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic were overran by the likes of Phillip Billing and Jefferson Lerma.

With the contracts of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all up at the end of the season, it’s highly likely Liverpool will recruit some fresh faces with energy and quality to help them challenge once again. Going after the league’s best tackling defensive midfielder would certainly be a wise move.

