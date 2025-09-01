A general view inside the stadium as the fans of Liverpool show their support by waving flags prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

James Pearce has delivered a late report regarding Liverpool’s potential outgoing business this Deadline Day.

While the main focus is currently on the Reds finalising deals for both Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, interest being shown in Joe Gomez is also a major talking point.

With less than two hours before the transfer window slams shut, Pearce has reported that Brighton and Hove Albion are exploring a potential 11th hour move for Gomez.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with AC Milan this summer but a deal is now off as the time left before the deadline is not enough to see medical tests completed.

Brighton ‘discussing’ Joe Gomez interest

Pearce has reported that Brighton have registered ‘late interest’ in Gomez. Posting on social media, he wrote: “Late interest from Brighton in Joe Gomez. Discussions but nothing agreed and clock ticking.”

The surprise update is part of a bigger report for The Athletic from David Ornstein, which suggests an exit for Gomez will not be finalised at this point in the window.

“AC Milan were hopeful of concluding a deal for Gomez on Sunday and Brighton and Hove Albion also made an approach to secure his services,” the report says.

“But given how late Liverpool have received the green light to sign Palace captain Guehi, there is little time remaining for a move for Gomez to be sorted and the Englishman is happy to stay at Anfield.”

Joe Gomez move to AC Milan collapses

Amid Liverpool’s pursuit of Guehi, Gomez’s position at the club has been widely debated. However, even if the Reds secure the Crystal Palace defender’s signature, Gomez is not expected to be sold.

Reports from both The Athletic and Sky Sports have stated the versatile defender is due to stay at Anfield, regardless of whether Guehi becomes a Liverpool player or not.

An agreement had been reached between the Reds and AC Milan, but with time against to finalise a medical, a deal is now off the table and the Italian powerhouses are looking elsewhere, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio. Milan had reportedly offered a fee of €15 million (£13m) for Gomez.

Virgil van Dijk had also declared his desire to see his fellow centre-back remain at Anfield. After the two played together against Arsenal on Sunday, the captain spoke to the media about Gomez’s situation.

“He’s my friend, of course I want him to stay. But it doesn’t work like that. I’m not the boss. It’s not a friendly business. It’s the highest world that we live in,” Van Dijk said after their 1-0 win over Arsenal.

“Let’s see what happens. Of course I want him to stay, as a friend and as a player.”

Gomez is a valuable figure for Liverpool and is now their longest-serving player. The 28-year-old has proven himself at centre-back, right-back and left-back, making him crucial for rotation in case of injury blows within the starting 11.