Joe Gomez is set to remain a Liverpool player the transfer window.

Liverpool will not sanction an exit for Joe Gomez before the transfer window closes.

Despite ongoing interest from AC Milan, plus an official bid tabled for his signature, the centre-back is now expected to stay at Anfield beyond tonight’s deadline.

Amid the rapidly accelerating progress towards signing Marc Guehi, Sky Sports has reported that Gomez will remain at Liverpool, even if his fellow Englishman makes the move from Crystal Palace.

Virgil van Dijk will get his wish as all signs point to Gomez remaining a Liverpool player this year. The captain was recently asked about his fellow centre-back’s situation and whether he wants to see him remain on Merseyside beyond the summer.

“He’s my friend, of course I want him to stay. But it doesn’t work like that. I’m not the boss. It’s not a friendly business. It’s the highest world that we live in,” Van Dijk said after their 1-0 win over Arsenal.

“Let’s see what happens. Of course I want him to stay, as a friend and as a player.”

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that while there was an agreement between Liverpool and Milan, the transfer is now off the table as there is not enough time to the necessary medical assessments to be carried out before the deadline.

Liverpool had been holding off on giving the green light for a Gomez exit amid their pursuit of Guehi. Now, it’s too late for the clubs to reach an agreement, leaving Milan to explore other options.

AC Milan bid for Joe Gomez laughable

According to Paul Joyce, Milan had tabled a €15 million (£13m) offer in attempt to sign Gomez from Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have overseen great selling business this summer but their deals only further highlight how weak the Italians’ offer for Gomez was.

Liverpool have pocketed in the region of £85 million from initial transfer fees for six players who were either youth stars or development projects at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Nat Phillips and Ben Doak have all been sold and given the Reds a significant boost on the profit and sustainability front.

Doak has joined Bournemouth for £25 million, while Morton has been sold to Lyon for £15 million. Both of these figures are higher than Milan’s bid for Gomez. While they are younger than the defender, neither player became an established figure at Anfield, whereas Gomez remains an important part of Arne Slot’s team.

Gomez has proven his professionalism over the years and his impressive versatility is also very appealing. The 28-year-old can play confidently at centre-back, right-back and left-back, making him a very attractive transfer target. With two years left on his deal too, Liverpool could have demanded much higher for Gomez’s signature.

In the grand scheme of things, Liverpool are in a comfortable PSR position as well, so they don’t need to scramble around to secure an extra £13 million. Having signed for just £3.5 million back in 2015, there’s also little pressure for Liverpool to cash in and make a profit on Gomez.

Given he is now their longest-serving player and continues to prove his worth, the defender is more valuable than the potential cash he could bring in. He was solid alongside Van Dijk when he replaced Ibrahima Konate against Arsenal, and Liverpool will benefit from having him in rotation as they defend their Premier League title.

