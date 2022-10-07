Liverpool face their toughest test of the Premier League season so far this weekend as they travel to Arsenal.

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign a midfielder who was close to signing for the latter this summer.

Adrien Rabiot was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in August and looked set to depart Juventus, however the move failed to materialise and they eventually signed Casemiro from Real Madrid instead.

However, they remain interested in the Frenchman and will face competition from their rivals Liverpool for his signature, according to Tutto Juve.

It’s no secret that the Reds need to revamp their midfield in the near future, with the likes of Thiago, James Milner and Jordan Henderson all in their thirties.

The Merseyside club did opt to bring in Arthur Melo on transfer deadline day, but with the Brazilian yet to feature it is looking like they are already looking ahead to other targets.

Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has been a regular in the team, however his wage demands and reported prickly persona could make him a risk for Liverpool.