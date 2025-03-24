Lille forward Jonathan David is expected to become a free agent this summer. | Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Lille forward Jonathan David

With contract talks still up in the air for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold it looks set to be a hugely-busy summer on the transfer front at Liverpool football club as Arne Slot prepares for his biggest test yet in the Anfield dugout.

The trio have all been vital servants for Liverpool in recent years, but the goal contribution tally of Salah in particular is most likely to be the hardest to replace, with the Egyptian firing in an incredible 27 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League this term, leaving him on course to eclipse Thierry Henry long-standing record of 44 goal contributions in a 38-game season while also edging closer to Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer’s joint record of 47 in a 42-game campaign.

Overall, Salah has 44 goal contributions this term which means he has been involved in 63.7% of the goals scored by Liverpool in the top-flight this term. Should be depart, Slot’s men would lose a huge source of creativity which has fired them to being on the brink of their second title, while even if he stays at 32-years-of-age and with Afcon returning next term, the Reds will need someone to take on some of the goal-scoring responsibilities that have been placed on Salah’s shoulders.

Normally, finding a proven goal-scorer could cost tens of millions of pounds, maybe even just north of £100m in this day and age, which is why Liverpool must take advantage of a golden opportunity to sign a proven 24-goal forward in the prime years of his career while he is available for free.

The 'super-smart' free transfer signing that could fire Liverpool to European glory

Numerous outlets, including TEAMtalk have suggested that Liverpool are among the contenders to sign out-of-contract Lille forward Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer. David is a 24-year-old Canadian international, who is his nation’s all-time leading goalscorer, and one of the most-sought after strikers in European football.

Most Liverpool fans will be familiar with David from his goal against them at Anfield in a 2-1 Champions League victory for the Reds, but that was far from his only contribution in the competition with the Canadian also finding the net against the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in a stellar seven goal European campaign which ended in the round-of-16.

David is not a new name at this level, he rose to prominence at Gent when he was just 18-years-old and fired an impressive 37 goals in 83 games to fire his club to a second place finish and only a second ever appearance in the knockout stages of the Europa League after 1992.

He joined Lille in 2020 and in his first season alongside the likes of Sven Botman and Jose Fonte formed part of the Lille team which became league champions for the fourth time in their history while picking up 83 points - the clubs highest number in a league season.

David has remained the main man in attack since then and boasts an incredible record 107 goals in 224 appearances for Lille while consistently competing with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot award.

Why Liverpool must sign Jonathan David

Jonathan David has reached at least double figures in every league season since turning professional and is the type of natural goalscorer that could fire the team to the next level particularly in Europe where when Mohamed Salah dropped off the team failed to perform to the same standard.

David is the sixth highest scorer in the Champions League this season despite not playing for one of the elite teams in the competition and still managed to find the net three more times than Salah in Europe which is an incredible feat given the Egyptian's current form.

He is an out and out centre forward, and a proven finisher with explosive speed, strength and the ability to stretch defences with runs in behind. He boasts a much better chance conversion rate than players like Darwin Nunez and has a much better fitness record than the likes of Diogo Jota.

“I’ve said it over and over and over again: he’s the smartest player I’ve ever coached, and he continues to show that every time we take the pitch,” said Marsch during the international break, via The Athletic. “I don’t know that he has real weaknesses.”

On a free transfer, he has the ability to be a ‘super smart’ bit of business which could supercharge the club’s hopes of success in the Premier League and in Europe next term.

However, at this stage he is keeping his cards close to his chest amid interest from plenty of clubs both abroad and overseas. Speaking to the ‘It’s called soccer podcast’ he told Jamie Carragher: "I grew up watching a lot of La Liga," "I wouldn't say that would be my preferred league, but it's a league I enjoyed watching more so [than others]. One day, I would like to play there. But will that happen? I don't know. I'm not opposed to anything. We'll see where the future takes us."