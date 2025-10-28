How Liverpool’s breathtaking £715m line-up could look in 2026 – if PSG & Crystal Palace targets are signed | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are stuck in a rutt, but should they sack Arne Slot and turn to Jurgen Klopp?

Arne Slot has gone from the man in the Liverpool dugout with the golden touch, to the man whose touch on everything goes wrong.

The Reds boss has started throwing team selections and tactics at the wall and hoping that something sticks as he struggles to find the right combination in defence, midfield and attack. If spending large sums of money guaranteed success, football would be an easy game to dominate and Slot’s struggles are already seeing questions asked about his future despite delivering a Premier League title at the first time of asking.

Should Liverpool sack Arne Slot?

There are a number of reasons why Liverpool have yet to find top gear and not all of them are down to Slot. The injury list hasn’t helped the Dutchman’s ability to get consistency of selection and performance nor has trying to integrate new signings, some of whom missed part or all of pre-season training. There is a feeling that Slot has tried to do too much, too soon, whether this was through confidence in the players or arrogance, isn’t entirely clear.

Liverpool are now in the position where retaining the Premier League title is no longer the primary objective. It isn’t out of reach and Slot certainly shouldn’t give it up, however, he has to settle on a structure and game plan that allows players like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak the chance to settle and really prove what they are capable of. If he continues to blame other teams’ tactics without adapting, speculation about his future will only ramp up with one name front and centre in terms of who could replace him.

Jurgen Klopp left Anfield as a Liverpool legend, but Slot has earned time and not just a few more weeks or a few more games to get things right. The German himself suffered periods of poor form when he was in charge and found a way through and left the club in a stronger position than when he found it. This doesn’t mean that Richard Hughes should press the panic button and pick up the phone to bring him back. If Liverpool are to build a legacy, it will take more than one season but the squad is more than good enough to become dominant.

Would Jurgen Klopp return to Liverpool?

Even if he was asked, there is a good chance that the former boss wouldn’t accept the challenge, Klopp addressed returning to Anfield recently and when asked on the Diary of a CEO podcast if he would, he replied: "I said I will never coach a different team in England so that means, if [I did return], then it's Liverpool. So, yeah, theoretically it is possible."

"I don't even know exactly. I love what I do now. I don't miss coaching. I don't. I do coach but it's just different, it's not players. "I don't miss it. I don't miss standing in the rain for two-and-a-half or three hours. I also don't miss going to press conferences three times a week. Having 10 or 12 interviews a week, I don't miss that. I don't. I don't miss being in the dressing room. I coached around 1,080 games so I was in the dressing room very, very often. I don't want to die in the dressing room.” Klopp will always love Liverpool, but he isn’t the answer to the current problems.