Liverpool prepare to face Brighton in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool have been cautious with Darwin Nunez after the international break due to the striker’s intense schedule.

The summer signing from Benfica was absent from training on Thursday.

It comes after Nunez played twice for Uruguay - scoring in a friendly against Canada.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were also not spotted at the AXA Training Centre, having represented Colombia and Portugal respectively.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Brighton, Reds boss Klopp said: “Luis Diaz only landed yesterday morning. I didn't see him yet. I heard he's good.

“Darwin, precaution after intense travelling and games - same for Diogo.”

