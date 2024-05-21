Liverpool fans waved goodbye to legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp signed off his Anfield career with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Wolves

Jurgen Klopp was given a hero's reception from the Anfield faithful as he ended his incredible eight and a half year stint as manager with a 2-0 home victory against Wolves.

Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister and this season’s breakout star Jarrell Quansah were the goalscorers on an emotional day for the Kop as they waved goodbye to one of their most successful managers in recent history.

The victory over Wolves was the most watched footballing event of the weekend and it made Liverpool the most engaged football club on social platforms over the weekend. According to Liverpool reporter James Pearce, Klopp’s farewell had a 70% higher UK TV average audience than Manchester City on the final day as they celebrated a historic fourth consecutive league title.

Furthermore, 44% more people tuned in to watch the highlights on YouTube in comparison to Man City’s 3-1 win over West Ham. Over 39.2m are estimated to have engaged with Liverpool on social media, dwarfing the figure of 27.1m for the defending champions.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015 at a time when Liverpool were in disarray; they were 10th in the table after eight games and had only qualified for the Champions League once in the six seasons leading up to the German’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

In the seasons that have followed, Klopp has celebrated Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, one Champions League triumph, one FA Cup and two League Cups, with the most recent of those coming against the odds against Chelsea after injuries to several key players.

He has also led to over 90 points on three separate instances and twice took the title race to the last day against a formidable Manchester City team. Liverpool’s 99 point haul in the 2019/20 campaign remains the club’s best in top-flight history and the feat may have even surpassed City’s record-breaking 100 if the season wasn’t disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liverpool ended Klopp’s final season in third place, having briefly flirted with the title, only to succumb to a late season blip which allowed Arsenal and Man City to move ahead of them. Arne Slot will take over the reigns at Anfield next season. The Dutchman, who has signed a three-year-deal is renowned for playing a similar aggressive high press style to one used by Klopp, and will hope to continue the German’s success.

The 45-year-old, who reportedly turned down an approach from Tottenham last season, has so far one Eredvisie title and the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord, he is also credited with leading them to the Europa Conference League final in 2022.

Klopp addressed supporters and urged them to back the new manager: “That is the team… and the new manager. I have an idea, I heard the song a few times today… Arne Slot! La la la la la! Arne Slot! La la la la la!

