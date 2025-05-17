Liverpool keen to sign their very own Lionel Messi who is already 'world class'

Xabi Alonso. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool would be keen in signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen if he becomes available.

Xabi Alonso has hailed Liverpool target Florian Wirtz as one of the world’s best players.

The Reds are keeping tabs of Wirtz’s situation as he prepares to leave Bayer Leverkusen this season. The playmaker has plundered 57 goals and 65 assists in 196 appearances for Die Werkself at the tender age of 22. He played a key role as Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time last season.

But there are several players of the golden Leverkusen likely to be following Alonso - set to be appointed Real Madrid head coach - through the exit door. Jeremie Frimpong is very much on Liverpool’s radar, with talks ongoing about him replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in a potential £30 million deal.

Centre-back Jonathan Tah is leaving Leverkusen on a free transfer and Wirtz is also likely to leave. Bayern Munich have been the thought frontrunner for some time. However, Liverpool are keen and would be ready to make a move if they feel they have a chance of landing the Germany international. Manchester City are also reportedly keen.

Alonso was asked about Wirtz ahead of Leverkusen’s final game against Mainz 05 today. And the former Liverpool midfielder knows that his current player will have plenty of options if he does decide to depart.

What’s been said

"Flo is one of the top players in the world," Alonso said at his pre-match press conference. "He is world-class. Flo possesses a remarkably mature mind, guided by those who care deeply for him, especially his parents. They're at a pivotal point in his career. Whichever path he chooses, I'm close to Flo, and I will be delighted for him.

“It's just football's way, really. When you have someone this special, rumours are part and parcel. There were whispers before, there are whispers now, and they'll continue. It's something you learn to handle without losing sleep.”

Messi comparison

Alonso has previously compared Wirtz’s playing style to Lionel Messi, who is arguably the greatest player of all time. Speaking in 2023, Alonson - part of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning side - said: "There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

"Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."