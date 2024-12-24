Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are considering their options in attack of the upcoming transfer windows.

Liverpool enjoyed an entertaining win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to secure their spot at the top of the Premier League table for Christmas. The nine-goal thriller saw the Reds add six goals to their tally to break their recent run of back-to-back draws.

Everton’s 0-0 outcome against Chelsea also helped Liverpool put an extra slice of daylight in between them and their closest title rivals. Enzo Maresca’s side remain unbeaten in their last nine games but the tough visit to Goodison Park gifted Liverpool some more breathing room ahead of their game in-hand in 2025.

The odds are on Arne Slot’s side to remain in the lead when the new year rolls in. Meetings with a relegation-threatened Leicester City and 14th-placed West Ham await to see out the Reds’ final games of 2024. January will bring the halfway point in the season, along with the highly anticipated winter transfer window.

The Premier League season so far has produced some truly surprising results, especially as Manchester City currently sit seventh in the table following their sixth defeat in eight games. Liverpool, like their rivals, have been linked with some potential new signings ahead of January but a lot of rumours are mainly preparing fans for what could be a very busy summer.

Not many clubs are willing to offload players halfway through the season — such is the situation with Brighton and Hove Albion. Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing João Pedro from their Premier League rivals but he’s not going to come cheap and it certainly doesn’t seem like he will be going anywhere next month.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have reported that the league leaders have been ‘keeping tabs’ on Pedro’s progress on the south coast. Pedro is said to be ‘interested’ in making a move to one of the Premier League’s leading sides, but Brighton aren’t expected to entertain offers until the end of the season.

Bids will also need to be significant in order to convince the Seagulls. Brighton are ‘expected to demand at least double’ the £30 million they paid Watford last year. The deal was a record fee for the club and Pedro hit the ground running at his new club. The 23-year-old recorded 20 goals in his debut season and he’s on four goals and three assists in 11 appearances so far this season.

Liverpool are looking for new attacking options, as they have reportedly started considering their front three due to Diogo Jota’s frequent injury struggles. A few names have been mentioned in recent weeks but Pedro will likely be on the higher end of the scale, as Brighton will demand at least £60 million for their star forward. Pedro is a centre-forward by trade but has show off his versatility with the Seagulls. The Brazilian can operate at left-wing as well as in the No.10 role when called upon.