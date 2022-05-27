All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for Saturday’s Champions League final.

Liverpool are now just one day away from stepping foot on the turf at Stade de France.

Liverpool have already won the two domestic cups, and they will be desperate to claim the Champions League to make up for their Premier League heartbreak.

They face stern competition, however, with this Real Madrid side winning La Liga at a canter, and the Reds need no reminding of the success Los Blancos have had in this competition, particularly in the last decade.

But Klopp will have a plan, and as he drills it into the mind of his players, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

De Ligt chatter

The Reds are said to have expressed an interest in signing Juventus’ £75m defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Liverpool don’t really need a new defender, especially if Joe Gomez ends up staying, but if de Ligt becomes available, he may be too good an option to turn down.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are keeping an eye on the situation, with de Ligt’s future at Juventus looking uncertain, despite the fact he would like to stay for at least another year.

Nkunku hijack

Manchester United are being backed to rival Liverpool for the signing of Christian Nkunku.

The 24-year-old is said to be reluctant to sign a new deal at RB Leipzig, and Liverpool are reportedly lurking with intent.

But a fresh report from Sky Sports Germany has claimed United are now looking to hijack any possible move.

Nkunku netted 20 times for Leipzig this season,

Origi decision

Divock Origi turned down a chance to work with Unai Emery ahead of agreeing to join AC Milan.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who say Origi received a proposal from Villarreal ahead of his Liverpool contract expiring.