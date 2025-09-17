The Liverpool boss has discussed Liverpool’s spending ahead of their 2025-26 Champions League campaign starting against Atletico Madrid.

Arne Slot launched a passionate defence of Liverpool’s recruitment model - and insisted every penny spent in the summer transfer window came from revenue generated by the club.

The Reds splashed out in the region of £450 million on fresh recruits after winning the Premier League title. They twice broke their own transfer record, with Florian Wirtz bought for £100 million before Alexander Isak arrived for a British record fee of £125 million. Hugo Ekitike (£79 million), Milos Kerkez (£40 million), Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5 million), Giorgi Mamardashvili (£29 million) and Giovanni Leoni (£26 million) were already recruited.

However, Liverpool generated circa £300 million by selling Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ben Doak. Meanwhile, they netted £10 million for allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid before his contract expired while Aston Villa will pay £35 million for Harvey Elliott next year.

In addition, Liverpool earned additional revenue for winning the Premier League and they reached the last 16 of the Champions League. The club also brought in record commercial revenue in excess of £300 million after brokering deals with global companies such as Google Pixel and UPS.

Slot addressed the media ahead of the Reds’ 2025-26 Champions League campaign starting against Atletico Madrid tonight. Slot was asked about Liverpool’s spending at his pre-match press conference - and insisted that the money ‘did not come out of the ground’ to bring in new players.

What’s been said

The Anfield head coach said: “You were saying we spent so much money and it hasn’t come to him that we sold for £300 million. I repeat, £300 million! I think it is only a compliment that people tell everyone we have spent so much because that tells you the players we brought in are seen as very good players.

“I am partly responsible for bringing players in as well with other people. I think we did great business; we brought in great players and to add to that, we have already lowered the age of the players. Some other teams prefer to bring in 27-year-olds because they are ready but we think we have brought in players who are 21,22 who are ready but also 21 or 22.

“And then if they are still with you in four or five years, we can sell Luis Diaz for £65 million. But it is harder to sell him for if he is already 32. That is our model and I think we should get praise. I think all the money we have spent we generated ourselves by selling and by winning the league after we didn’t buy anyone at all.

“If you win the league that is quite good financially as well. Those two situations led to the fact that we could spend £450m. It’s not like we looked in the ground and saw there was money coming up. We have generated ourselves and that is a big compliment for the model we have and for the quality players we have brought in that everybody is only talking about the £450 million.”

Champions League prize money

For reaching the league phase of the Champions League alone, Liverpool will bank in the region £16 million. There is around £1.8 million up for grabs for a win in the league format, as well as £230,000 per each league phase position. Last campaign, the Reds earned £8.3 million for finishing top.

It was estimated they earned around £83 million in total from the 2024-25 competition as they earned revenue from the value pillar - combination of payments based on a 10-year club coefficient ranking and the broadcast revenue share of all participating countries.