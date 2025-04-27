Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Where Liverpool will rank in English football’s all-time trophy list as they close in on the 2024/25 Premier League title

The 2024/25 season is drawing to a close and it feels safe to say that Liverpool will be crowned league champions for just the second time in the Premier League era.

The Reds ended their long 30-year-wait for a league title under Jurgen Klopp in emphatic fashion by picking up a resounding 99 points from 38 games during the 2019/20 season. It marked the second of seven major honours that the German would win as Liverpool boss, or eight for those that count the Community Shield.

Now, Arne Slot in his first year in the dugout looks set to repeat the feat and become the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his first season after Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Claudio Ranieri.

The Dutchman will hope it’s the first of many honours he wins at Anfield in a long and successful tenure in the dugout. But where will Liverpool sit in the list of England’s most successful clubs when they are crowned champions and how will they compare to Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City? Here’s all you need to know.

Who has won the most league titles in English football?

As it stands, Manchester United are the most successful team in the history of English football with 20 top-flight titles. They won their first league title in 1907/08 under the guidance of Ernest Mangnall, who is the only manager to take charge of both United and City in football history. The Red Devils won two league titles under Mangnall but had to wait until the 1950s to taste success again under the great Matt Busby. The Scot led United to five league titles in total and was able to assemble two incredible teams either side of the tragic Munich tragedy. Alex Ferguson took charge in 1986 and would go on to lead United to 13 league titles in total, with all of them coming during the Premier League era.

Liverpool currently find themselves on 19 league titles but could go level with United for league titles if they avoid defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The Reds lifted the league title for the first time in 1900/01 under Tom Watson and again in 1905/06 just two years after relegation under the same coach. David Ashworth was in charge to win the league in consecutive seasons in 1920/21 and 1921/22 but the club then had to wait until after the war to taste success again in 1946/47 under George Kay.

Liverpool enjoyed their first dynasty under Bill Shankly who won three league titles during the 1960s and 70s before Bob Paisley continued his good work with six league titles. Both Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish would win four league titles between them in the 1980s before the club’s 30-year wait to reach the summit was ended by Jurgen Klopp. Here’s a look at the 10 most successful teams when it comes to league titles, assuming Liverpool win the league in 2024/25.

Liverpool - 20

Man Utd - 20

Arsenal - 13

Man City - 10

Everton - 9

Aston Villa - 7

Sunderland - 6

Chelsea - 5

Newcastle - 4

Sheff Wed - 4

Who is the most successful team in English football history?

Focusing solely on major honours, which means the Intertoto Cup, Community Shield, any EFL title, the Football League Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup - Liverpool are the most successful team in English football with 46 trophies which is set to become 47 when they lift the Premier League again.

The competitions included here are the FA Cup, the league title ( reconstituted to the Premier League in 1992), the League Cup , the European Cup ( rebranded as the Champions League in 1992), the UEFA Cup (rebranded as the Europa League in 2009), the Conference League, the European Cup Winners’ Cup (started 1960, abolished 1999) and, perhaps controversially, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, which ran from 1955 to 1971 and is widely seen as the forerunner of the UEFA Cup.

Here are the top five most successful teams in English football history, while factoring in Liverpool’s imminent 2024/25 league title, courtesy of data from OPTA Sport.

Liverpool - 47

Man Utd - 44

Arsenal - 30

Man City - 27

Chelsea - 25