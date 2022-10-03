All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool as the Reds’ frustrating start continues.

Liverpool’s frustrating start to the season continued over the weekend with a draw against Brighton.

The Reds came back from two goals down to lead, but Leandro Trossard completed his hat-trick to force Jurgen Klopp’s men to settle for another draw.

Liverpool are quickly falling behind amid fine form from Arsenal and Manchester City at the top, and they still look no closer to correcting their defensive issues.

The Reds face Rangers in the Champions League this week, ahead of a huge Premier League clash with Arsenal.

But in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Transfer plans

Liverpool are not expected to change their transfer plans despite their disappointing start to the season.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who told CaughtOffside: “They’re very happy with recent signings like Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate, and their plan keeps going for the present and future … I’m told the priority will be a top midfielder, then at the end of the season we will see how they will decide to proceed.

“Don’t write Liverpool off yet – I think this team is still very good and able to get into the top four.”

Berge price

Liverpool have been told how much they need to pay to complete the signing of reported long-term target Sander Berge.

The Sheffield United star has been regularly linked with a move to Anfield, and it’s no secret that the Reds are in need of midfielders.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Liverpool could finally complete a deal for the Norwegian this winter, and it will cost them between £31million and £35million to get a deal done.