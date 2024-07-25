United want to sign at least two centre-backs this summer and Crystal Palace star Guehi would be a great addition to their squad. | Getty Images

The latest for Liverpool as they prepare to kickstart their summer spending.

One of Liverpool’s main areas of focus this summer is their defence, especially following the injuries that tore through their backline during their Premier League title-challenging season.

The majority of the Reds’ defenders were sidelined at some point or another throughout the 2023/24 campaign, forcing Conor Bradley to step up at right-back and Joe Gomez to play in the unfamiliar left-back role. This further stretched Liverpool’s options at the back, and with Joël Matip leaving the club, the Reds need to bring in at least one new centre-back to ensure they aren’t hit with another injury crisis.

With Michael Edwards back at the club in a new role and Richard Hughes ready for his first window as sporting director, the Reds are looking ahead to a positive transfer window. Hughes has already confirmed in a recent press conference that Liverpool are due a ‘crescendo’ in August, following a quiet 2024 so far.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with multiple exciting names since the summer window opened and fans eagerly wait to see who the first player over the line will be. The Reds have been keeping an eye on Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and they have now discovered how much they must pay in order to lure him to Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool must submit an offer of £50 million in order to convince Juve to part ways with Bremer. The 27-year-old has been identified as a ‘top target’ for the Reds as they make it one of their main missions to recruit defensive reinforcements.

Bremer only signed a new deal with Juventus in December 2023, keeping him under contract in Italy until 2028. Liverpool are looking for players who will make an immediate impact within the team but also for someone who will eventually replace Virgil van Dijk.

The skipper has stirred up a lot of talk regarding his future ever since the Netherlands were knocked out of Euro 2024 by England. The centre-back, who turned 33 at the start of the month, told reporters that he will take this summer to ‘think carefully’ about what he wants on both the domestic and international stages.

Van Dijk’s admission has had both fans and professionals wondering whether he will leave Anfield this summer, or run his contract down and depart as a free agent next year. His contract is due to expire next summer and he is due to leave unless new terms are penned, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.