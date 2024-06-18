Liverpool learn 'bargain' release clause for Bundesliga defender who has 'decided to move'
Liverpool have been handed a potential boost as they aim to bolster their defensive options.
The Reds are in the market to recruit a new centre-back in the summer transfer window. Joel Matip’s exited the club at the end of his deal which has left a void in the squad. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is entering the final 12 months of his contract and turns 33 next month while Ibrahima Konate has had injury issues throughout his three years at Anfield.
Moreover, Joe Gomez primarily featured as a full-back in the 2023-24 season and Jarell Quansah is still learning his craft despite a fine breakthrough campaign. Lille’s Leny Yoro is on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets but Real Madrid is suggested as his preference. As a result, the Reds may have to look elsewhere.
One player who has been mentioned is Waldemar Anton. He helped Stuttgart finish second in the Bundesliga - ahead of Bayern Munich - and has been included in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.
Anton is reportedly in high demand, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen admirers along with the Reds. According to German outlet Kicker, the 27-year-old has ‘decided to move’ away from Stuttgart. It is also suggested that he has a release clause of €22 million (£18.59 million) which has been described as a ‘bargain’.
Anton was appointed Stuttgart captain after Wataru Endo left to join Liverpool last summer. He signed a new contract at the MHPArena in January that tied him down until the summer of 2027.
