West Ham United will allow Declan Rice to leave in the summer transfer window should they receive an offer of £120 million.

Sky Sports reports that the Hammers have already fielded enquiries about the midfielder - and that Liverpool have ‘shown an interest’.

Rice has previously spoken about his desire to play in the Champions League during his career. He's an established member of the England team, with many of his team-mates frequently rubbing shoulders with the best players in the world in Europe's elite club competition.

Rice has two years remaining on his current West Ham deal but is said to have turned down a new £200,000-per-week contract some 18 months ago.

Liverpool are well-known to be the market to bolster their midfield in the summer. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all set to depart, while additional quality is needed amid a largely underwhelming 2022-23 season.

A host of names have been linked with a move to the Reds after they cooled interest in long-term target Jude Bellingham. Rice is one of them, along with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Arsenal are reportedly leading the way to sign Rice, with Chelsea and Manchester United also keen along with Liverpool. It is said the Hammers would also take £100 million plus a player for the 24-year-old.

After West Ham's 1-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend, manager David Moyes admitted Rice will be 'extremely expensive' for any potential suitor.

He said: “You’ve seen him play for England, you’ve seen the abilities he uses in recovering the ball and getting around people. He’s great across the ground, very quick. I’m pleased, but not surprised.