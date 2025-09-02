Ibrahima Konate was forced off with an injury during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

It will be a deadline day remembered for years to come among Kopites.

In terms of the final day of a transfer window, the summer of 2025 will be etched into the memories of Liverpool fans for mixed reasons. It was at 9.30pm when the Alexander Isak saga finally came to a conclusion, with the striker’s move for a British record transfer fee of £125 million finally rubberstamped. The Reds have been in pursuit of the striker throughout the summer and a deal with Newcastle was agreed.

There was never any late panic as to whether Liverpool would get the transfer over the line after a price with the Magpies was agreed late on Monday night. Isak was spotted heading to the AXA Training Centre early on deadline day for his medical and completed media duties.

Guehi moves breaks down

But failing to sign Marc Guehi was a hammer blow. It was always going to be tight as to whether Liverpool could get the deal done to recruit the Crystal Palace captain. While Eagles chairman Steve Parish was open to business with Guehi in the final year of his contract, head coach Oliver Glasner was steadfast that his skipper could not be sold.

An offer of £35 million was enough for Palace to give the England international the green light to start his medical as a replacement had been found. But when Igor Julio’s switch from Brighton broke down, the Eagles pulled the plug on Guehi joining the Premier League champions.

It would have topped off an incredible transfer window for Liverpool. Yet when their title defence continues, there are some who fear failing to sign Guehi has left Arne Slot’s side slightly short in central defence. Virgil van Dijk remains a juggernaut in the rearguard, but with the Reds harbouring ambitions of Champions League glory, there is an argument that Guehi would have added quality and leadership qualities.

Along with van Dijk, Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as senior options, while Giovanni Leoni was purchased for £26 million from Parma but is aged 18. Keeping Konate and Gomez fit after the sale of Jarell Quansah will be imperative.

Konate injury update

When Konate limped off in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal, there would have been supporters fearing the worst. Having faced some early doubters, the former RB Leipzig was immense against the Gunners. Head coach Slot gave a surprising update on Konate’s setback after the game, revealing the defender felt he only suffered cramp.

And that seems the case in some good news for Kopites after the breakdown of the Guehi deal. That is because Konate has reported for France duty for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The 26-year-old has checked in with the rest of the squad in Clairefontaine ahead of games against Ukraine and Iceland.

Given that William Saliba has pulled out of France’s squad after being forced off within five minutes for Arsenal against Liverpool, Konate will be in line to feature alongside Dayot Upamecano.