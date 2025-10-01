Alisson Becker injury news ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.

It was an injury that Kopites lamented. But to be frank, when Alisson Becker was forced off in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat by Galatasaray, it was not a shock.

As soon as the Reds’ goalkeeper issued to the dugout that he needed treatment after saving a shot from Victor Osimhen, the worst was expected. Alisson did not receive treatment for long and was quickly replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Brazil international is regarded as the best keeper in the world by many. He displayed that in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace and made a big save inside two minutes against Galatasaray. But Alisson has had injury problems relating to his hamstring during his career. Last season, he missed a total of 14 games because of the problem.

What’s been said

That seems to be the issue for the former AS Roma stopper again. Alisson sustained his issue when running back to goal after Liverpool cheaply lost possession from Ibrahima Konate’s loose pass. Head coach Arne Slot already expects Alisson to miss Saturday’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League. Slot said: “When he sprinted back he felt something. I cannot tell you [exactly] because I am not a physio, but normally when a player when he sprints back, feels something, goes to the floor and doesn't come back onto the pitch [it's not good].

"If my player is on the floor, I nine out of 10 times fear the worst – and by the worst I mean he cannot continue. That's what happened with Alisson. Normally, he will not be able to play Saturday. That's 99.9 per cent – I've already said 100 per cent, but let's make it 99.9 [although] I think it's 100."

Injury expert gives verdict

Alisson will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury. According to the social media account @physioscout that provides football injury analysis, the 32-year-old could spent up to six weeks unavailable. A post on Instagram said: “Alisson Becker had to come off early in the second half after making a sprinting effort to save Osihmen’s shot on goal in Liverpool’s clash vs. Galatasaray.

“From video, it wasn’t obvious what the injury was, but from Alisson’s recurrent hamstring injury issues, as well as the sprinting mechanism, it’s likely that this was a hamstring injury. Slot said: ‘When he sprinted back, he felt something’. This likely also points towards a typical hamstring strain/tightness.” Expected Recovery Times: Grade 1: 2-4 weeks Grade 2: 4-6 weeks. Grade 3: 8-12 weeks+.

“He also added: ‘It's never positive if you go off like this. [Alisson] is definitely not going to play on Saturday’. This likely points towards more of a hamstring strain than just typical tightness. Likely that this was only a grade 1-2 injury, but we’ll need scans and further comment to confirm this.”

Regardless, Mamardashvili is poised to make his Premier League debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Valencia for up to £29 million in the summer transfer window, having agreed to move to Anfield the previous year.