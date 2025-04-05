Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal suffered another blow in the Premier League title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title - courtesy of their Merseyside rivals.

Everton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park. Iliman Ndiaye’s second-half penalty for the Toffees cancelled out Leandro Trossard’s opener before the break. The Gunners failed to take advantage of Arne Slot’s side not being in action until their trip to Fulham tomorrow and their slim chances of claiming a first top-flight crown since 2004 have further diminished.

The Premier League title can take another step closer towards returning to Anfield with a win over Fulham as Liverpool could claim the silverware even sooner. Arsenal have moved on to 62 points and have seven games remaining. Liverpool are 11 points above Mikel Arteta’s men and have eight matches left to play.

It means that Arsenal can only accrue a total of 83 points this season if they were to prove victorious in each of their fixtures. Therefore, Liverpool require 11 more points to ensure they cannot be caught by the North London side and they have a better goal difference of 14.

The earliest that the Reds could get their hands on the silverware could be in just four matches’ time. They travel to Fulham tomorrow before West Ham United visit Anfield on Sunday 13 April. That is followed by a trip to Leicester City on Sunday 20 April before hosting Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27 April. That could be the date that Liverpool move on the cusp of the Premier League title for the second time and 20th in club history.

However, Slot’s troops will have to go unblemished and the Fulham encounter will be a stern test. The Cottagers are ninth in the table but have earned victories over the likes of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle United so far this term.