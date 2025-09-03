Liverpool injury news on Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz after the 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool supporters are still coming to terms with missing out on the signing of Marc Guehi.

The centre-back was set to join the Reds on summer transfer deadline day in a deal worth £35 million. Yet the plug was pulled at the 11th hour by Crystal Palace.

With the Eagles' move for Brighton's Igor Julio collapsing - he opted to join West Ham on loan from Brighton instead - it was decided that Guehi had to stay in South London. Despite being in the final year of his contract, and Palace chairman Steve Parish previously admitting that a reluctant sale appeared necessary, the FA Cup holders made a U-turn.

It was reportedly at the will of head coach Oliver Glasner, who is said to have threatened his resignation if Guehi left without a replacement who had Premier League experience. As a result, the England international did not get his dream move to Anfield despite having his medical.

It would have been a hammer blow for Guehi - and Liverpool will feel the same. The Reds were hoping to sign a new central defender after the exit of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. Despite Giovanni Leoni being signed for £26 million from Parma, he is only aged 18 and has yet to play in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool's undisputed first choice in the heart of the rearguard and was chiefly partnered by Ibrahima Konate en route to claiming the Premier League title last season. Konate's early form this campaign has been criticised in some quarters yet his performance in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal was immense. The concern was that he limped off injured and Joe Gomez, who was excellent during his substitute cameo, has also had fitness problems in the past.

Liverpool will be hoping that Konate is not sidelined for the long term. Head coach Arne Slot gave a surprising update after the Arsenal win and revealed that Konate had only sustained cramp.

“He thinks it is cramp and I have no reason to doubt him, although sometimes players talk about cramp and then we make a scan and it is more than that.

“Jeremie Frimpong wasn’t too happy, like some pundits and journalists, when I took him off against Bournemouth because he thought he only had cramp, or only felt a little bit, and he is already out for two or three weeks now. Let’s wait and see.

“On a positive note... Joe Gomez, what a 15 minutes. I had to make one difficult choice today because I had to leave one player out of the squad with only Jeremie Frimpong being injured, so then I only had to make one difficult decision on who I could not take in the squad. The good thing was it was a centre-back, Giovanni Leoni, so we are perfectly placed in that position.”

Konate has travelled to join France's squad during the international break. And in good news for Liverpool as the 26-year-old was part of their first training session on Tuesday. Konate rubbed shoulders with his team-mates at Clairefontaine ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland. The former RB Leizpig defender was photographed battling Reds team-mate Hugo Ekitike for the ball. Ekitike earned a late call-up after Rayan Cherki dropped out of the squad.

In addition, Florian Wirtz also trained with Germany. Wirtz, a £100 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen, also had to be withdrawn against Arsenal because of cramp. Slot was not overly concerned when the attacking midfielder has to come off in the closing stages. The Anfield boss said: “It wasn’t an injury, it was a welcome to the Premier League!

“After 85 minutes, I don’t think he knew he could have cramp in so many different places and that’s what happened. That is welcome to the Premier League, that is welcome to playing in this intensity against an Arsenal that can play really intense as well.

“If you bring in - as we do - very, very good players, so, so, so talented but from different leagues and young - Florian is 22 and 23 Hugo [Ekitike] - I think it is normal if you are not 27 or 28 you maybe need to make a step towards the Premier League and that’s what these two are doing.”