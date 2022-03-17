A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men celebrate their huge win over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are ramping up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds claimed a huge win over Arsenal on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now within one point of top spot and the quadruple is very much on, at least for now.

Liverpool are fully focused on the tasks at hand, and they will be until the end of the season, but here we look at the transfer rumours surrounding the club ahead of the summer window.

Salah and Barcelona

Mo Salah continues to dominate the headlines amid his uneasy contract situation at Liverpool.

The Reds continue to work towards agreeing a deal to extend Salah’s terms to beyond 2023, but in the meantime, they have to hope no other club manages to turn the superstar’s head.

According to Sport, via Sportwitness, Barcelona are attempting to do that as they look for alternatives to Erling Haaland. The report claims Salah has Barca ‘DNA’ and that he has given positive signals ahead of a possible transfer.

David scramble

Lille striker Jonathan David continues to be linked with Liverpool ahead of this summer, with the Reds being tipped to strengthen their front line.

According to Fichajes, David, whose Lille side were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea on Wednesday night, is being eyed by as many as eight European clubs.

That could make things complicated for Liverpool, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid also in the frame.

Isak option

Fortunately, there is an alternative to David, but it is a costly one.

According to Real Sociedad website, Noticias de Gipuzkoa, La Real frontman Alexander Isak could be a target, and a deal could be possible.

It’s claimed that while Isak’s release clause is £75 million, La Real may have promised the striker they would listen to offers when they agreed a renewal last summer.