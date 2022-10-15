Liverpool learn of triple blow as Pep Guardiola rules out three key Man City players

Manchester City injury news ahead of their clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland is fit for Manchester City to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The striker was left on the bench for City’s 0-0 draw against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League earlier this week.

Haaland has been in imperious form since arriving at the Etihad Stadium for Borussia Dortmund in the summer - having already plundered 20 goals.

Bernado Silva and Phil Foden were also rested against Copenhagen. But the key trio are ready to feature for the latest showdown between last season’s Premier League champions and runners-up Liverpool.

Guardiola said: “We have a lot of games, the players recover better. Erling last season couldn’t play these games in a row. They feel good and are ready for Sunday.”

However, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kavlin Phillips have all been ruled out for City.

Guardiola added: “All of them will be out. John I think back, I don’t know when but maybe one week, ten days. Kalvin is getting better, improving a lot. Kyle is still out.”