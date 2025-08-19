Liverpool are keen on signing Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi could be about to be given a boost.

The Reds are keen to sign the centre-back from Crystal Palace before the transfer window closes in less than two weeks’ time. Although the Premier League champions have signed Giovanni Leoni for £26 million plus add-ons from Parma, he is only aged 18 and made a first-team breakthrough last term.

Why Liverpool are keen

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are the current senior options at Liverpool head coach Arne Slot’s disposal. Yet Van Dijk is now aged 34, while the latter two have had injury problems in recent years - and Konate is out of contract at the end of the season and is said to be a target for Real Madrid.

With Guehi’s current deal expiring in 10 months’ time, Palace are open to reluctantly cash in on their captain. Despite skippering the Eagles to FA Cup glory last campaign for the first time in the club’s history, Guehi is not interested in penning fresh terms at Selhurst Park.

However, while Palace may be prepared for the England international to leave, they will not want a void in their rearguard. The South London side are set to compete in the Europa Conference League this term - their maiden experience of European competition. Head coach Oliver Glasner will also want to continue to build on the impressive work that he has carried out, having opened the 2025-26 Premier League season with a 0-0 draw against Club World Cup winners Chelsea.

Palace identify replacement

According to The Independent, Palace have identified a potential replacement. They are said to been keen on Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, with a price tag of £35 million suggested. Jacquet is a France under-21 international and has had a loan spell at Clermont during his career.

However, it is suggested that Liverpool and Palace are still apart when it comes to agreeing a potential fee for Guehi. The Reds are willing to pay £35 million but the Eagles want £45 million.

Despite his situation, Guehi has continued to play for Palace along with Eberechi Eze, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur. They featured in the goalless stalemate with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Glasner is adamant the pair remain committed to the club.

“Ebs and Marc, there has been a lot of noise about these two players in the last week,” Glasner told BBC Match of the Day. “Everyone could see the performances against Liverpool and today, they were 100 per cent aligned with this team and Crystal Palace.

“As long as they are 100 per cent committed, they will play as they are so good. I watched them all week in training, I spoke to them almost daily, maybe more than my kids and wife, but it’s been worth it to talk to them. They didn’t just show they are great footballers, but they are great people and that’s what I expected.”