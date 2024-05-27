Wolves forward Pedro Neto, right. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Pedro Neto has been linked with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Man City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly set their price tag for Pedro Neto heading into the summer transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, Wolves will demand at least £60 million for the winger. That is despite Neto struggling with hamstring injuries throughout the 2023-24 season, although he did record two goals and nine assists in 20 Premier League appearances.

It is suggested that Wolves are not under great pressure to offload players after accruing in excess of £140 million in sales last summer. But they are expecting interest in Neto. It is suggested Manchester City and Newcastle United are keen.

But Liverpool have been linked with the Portuguese on several occasions. Neto has been suggested as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah on the Reds’ right flank. Salah has a year remaining on his current Anfield contract and a social media post last week suggested he’ll be staying for next campaign.

It was suggested by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier this year that Liverpool have scouted Neto. Speaking to CaughtOffside, he said: “I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool – let’s see who’s going to be their manager, let’s see who’s going to be their director and what kind of strategy they will have. But Pedro Neto has also been scouted by Liverpool in recent months and years.”

Speaking on Neto’s future in February, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil said: ‘I think his strengths are incredibly strong. Obviously, his athleticism and his pace are excellent, his quality on the ball – when he’s dribbling or when he’s trying to find a pass at the end of it – is excellent.

“I’m still working really hard on improving certain bits of him that I think he needs to improve, in my opinion. He knows that, we’ve spoken about it already, about how much he can do for the team, out-of-possession stuff and still some understanding with the ball.

‘So he knows that we want to improve him. I think it would be really lazy of me to say: ‘Oh he’s fantastic, let’s just let him get on with it and we’ll see how well he does’. I still want to push him and get him as close to perfect as a wide player as we can.‘And I’ve been asked a few times this week about the summer already and I’m not interested in discussing Pedro Neto leaving the football club.