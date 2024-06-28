ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been monitoring their Premier League rivals for a potential summer target.

Liverpool are on the market for a number of new recruits this summer as Arne Slot prepares for his first season in charge. The Dutchman has inherited a top quality squad from Jurgen Klopp but he will be looking to put his own mark on the team and has already eyed up some potential signings.

The transfer window has been open for two weeks now and after a quiet January, plus a suspected domino effect following Klopp’s departure, the Reds have been tipped for a busy summer. Joël Matip and Thiago have already bid farewell to Anfield, with just days left on their contracts now. Adrián is also expected to follow them out the door as a free agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Caoimhin Kelleher looking for a No.1 role elsewhere and Luis Díaz wanted by Barcelona, Liverpool have a number of positions they must strengthen before the new season starts. After prioritising a midfield shakeup last summer, the Reds have been scouring the market for defensive reinforcements, particularly after last season’s injury crisis.

Matip’s final season was cut short through an ACL tear, Andy Robertson missed 13 league games due to a shoulder injury, and both Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold also picked up fitness issues are spent time on the sidelines. Liverpool have been linked with both centre-backs and full-backs to pad out their defence and one man on their list is Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

The East Midlands side narrowly avoided relegation last season but according to HITC, they are in ‘no rush’ to cash in on their Brazilian centre-back.

Murillo only joined the club last summer and penned a five-year deal at the City Ground but after his impressive debut season, a number of clubs are showing interest. The report claims that Liverpool are joined by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in pursuit of the 21-year-old, who reportedly has a £50 million asking price set by Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest are understood to ‘be aware’ of the rising interest in Murillo but they feel they are under ‘no pressure’ to sell this summer. The Brazilian is under contract until 2028 and despite being hit with a points deduction last season for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, Forest are not at risk of further rule breaks as things stand.

One of the main reasons why the Reds are not concerned with PSR this window is due to the imminent sales of Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate. Both are reportedly nearing permanent exits to Lyon.