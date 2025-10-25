Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have lost their last three Premier League games as they look to get back to winning ways at Brentford

Liverpool legend Jason McAteer admits that Arne Slot cannot afford to lose too many more games if he wants the Reds to remain in this season’s Premier League title race.

The reigning champions have lost their last three games which left them four points behind Arsenal ahead of the next round of fixtures. Liverpool won their opening five games but their perfect start came to an end at Crystal Palace and they have since lost games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

McAteer feels that Slot is now under pressure to start getting results or risk Liverpool fading away in the race for the title.

Liverpool point buffer gone

McAteer, speaking exclusively to Liverpool World via the home of Merseyside Derby tickets, hellotickets.com said: “I'll tell you where the pressure comes now, he's amassed a lot of points at the beginning of the season.

“Now, you can argue, you know, in certain games you're just lucky, you know, but you go away to Newcastle, you score two, you know, Bournemouth are home, you score two and then get picked back, Newcastle get picked back, last-minute winners, we've seen all that, Everton was a good result, you know, another, we had another last-minute winner somewhere, didn't we?

“You know, anyway, you can argue whatever you want about it, but at the end of the day, three points were put on the board, and we managed to rack up points that stuck us top of the table.

“Them points right now, we've lost a little bit of ground, but we're not out the race. He's under pressure now because I think his buffer's gone. Those points bought you a bit of time, bought you a bit of room for error. So you could afford this and you can afford that.

“Unfortunately, the last three Premier League games, you've eaten into your buffer and it's, you're now looking at, we ain't got many more to lose. You know, history of the Premier League over the last five years will tell you, you can't lose more than six games. You just can't do it. You're out of the title race. Because you've got to act for a few draws and stuff, so you're out of the title race.

“I think this season there's a bit more competition with a few more other teams and other teams will take points off the top six or whatever you class them as. So I do think you'll have a little bit more error this season than most. He's under pressure now not to lose too many more points. He's got to find a solution quickly.”

Liverpool next five games compared to Arsenal and Man City

After Brentford, Liverpool host Aston Villa and then travel to Manchester City. After the international break they host Nottingham Forest and then journey to West Ham United. They do have Champions League games too in that run.

Meanwhile, City take on Aston Villa this weekend before hosting Bournemouth and then Liverpool. After that they play Newcastle United and then host Leeds United.

The Gunners take on Crystal Palace before travelling to Burnley and then Sunderland. The North London derby follows that before another London derby against Chelsea.