All the latest Liverpool news on the back of a crushing defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool are picking up the pieces on Wednesday following a disastrous display in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men rushed into a 2-0 lead over holders Real Madrid before going on to lose 5-2, collapsing in spectacular fashion to all-but bow out of the Champions League with a second leg still to play. The European competition is the Reds’ only real hope of winning silverware this season, and it now looks much more likely that it will be a campaign without silverware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Klopp and his men search for answers, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Rudiger claim

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has been speaking after Real Madrid’s comfortable win over Liverpool, dubbing the comeback ‘crazy’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s crazy. I saw during the match that we still believed in it, but to come back like that is just crazy,” he said. “We told ourselves we just needed one goal - and we did that quickly. After that we were back in the game. I’ve never experienced a night like tonight in football.”

Elsewhere, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti said: “The first part of this tie went well, and in the second leg, we have to think that we have to fight and suffer.”

Owen on Nunez

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen was impressed by Darwin Nunez’ goal in the defeat to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s quite a wonderful finish. We didn’t talk about it in any detail at half-time, but it was such a good finish. A confident finish from a lad who’s split a bit of opinion. I mean I watch him sometimes and I’ve got my head in my hands,” he told BT Sport.

“He’s raw. I mean, I didn’t think he’d be this raw when he came to Liverpool. I thought, paying that money, when I watched him here in the Champions League, I thought he was absolutely brilliant, and he does things that take your breath away. But he is going to have to be coached to be a top player.