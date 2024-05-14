Liverpool legend John Barnes makes Mo Salah claim and highlights potential Premier League replacement
John Barnes has claimed that Mohamed Salah’s future is entirely up to him as the summer window approaches - and picked out his heir from the Premier League.
Salah, 31, has just a year left on his current deal and with Jurgen Klopp set to depart, it is still a loose thread that Liverpool need to address given he has been their top scorer once again. Replacing his 25 goals and 14 assists will be a tough task for Michael Edwards and co, and Barnes claimed it is up to Salah whether he wants to be around for a new era.
Speaking to mybettingsites, Barnes said: “It depends on what Mo wants to do. If Mo wants to play a role in the Liverpool rebuild and restructuring for one last year then he should be staying. If he doesn’t want to then the club should let him go.
“I’m sure the club wants him to stay because he’s a fantastic player but it’s down to Mo and how committed he is going to be. There’s a lot of speculation around him but I’ve always said a player like Mo, a top player will always be welcomed at Liverpool and should stay.”
Finding a suitable replacement is nigh on impossible given the Egyptian’s level of consistency across the years but one rising star has emerged with 10 goals and five assists in just 18 games this season, according to Barnes.“Michael Olise could play for Liverpool, City, Arsenal. He could play for any of those clubs.
“He’s got a great attitude, great ability. He should probably stop showboating like he did against United on Monday. Liverpool would want to knock that out of his game.
“I would say him and Eze are equally as talented but Olise works harder. Especially off the ball. He can play for any of the big clubs. If Mo were to leave the club and Liverpool wanted to bring in someone to replace him, Eze and Olise are players that I would like to see at the club.“
