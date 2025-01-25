Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Liverpool icon is in the running for this vacant League One manager role.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window continues to churn out exciting rumours, with just days left before the deadline hits. That isn’t just limited to player signings and sales, either. Coaches are also finding themselves connected with exciting new positions and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is in pursuit of his next managerial role.

The former Anfield favourite has been out of a coaching job since he was dismissed by Saudi Arabian second tier side Al-Qadsiah in October 2023. The club parted ways with Fowler just four months after his initial appointment, despite the club enjoying an unbeaten start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his sacking, the ex-Reds striker addressed the decision. Speaking to The National News, Fowler said: “They just wanted to go down a different pathway. They have a Spanish sporting director so I think the Spanish model sort of fits into what he wanted to do, and unfortunately I didn't fit into that.

“I was very, very disappointed because my record was unbelievable. But it was excellent there. We were enjoying the football, we were second, just a point behind the leaders.

“It's not nice when you lose your job when you're on the back of an unbelievable run with a team who really, really have shown a clear identity. It sounds a little bit far-fetched, but I believe that we would have gone the full season undefeated because I was confident in what we could do.”

Robbie Fowler linked to League One job

After being out of a job for more than a year, Fowler is now back in the picture for a managerial switch. According to The Mirror, the 49-year-old is ‘in the frame’ to take the vacant manager’s role at Bolton Wanderers, following the club’s decision to part ways Ian Evatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trotters announced Evatt had left by mutual consent earlier this week and the hunt for a replacement is on. After spells in Thailand, India, Australia and most recently Saudi Arabia, Fowler is said to be looking for the chance to return to home soil and manage his first English club. The former Liverpool trailblazer is ‘interested’ in taking the job at Bolton.

The Wanderers are pushing for promotion again this season, after falling agonisingly short in the play-offs last time round. However, Evatt’s last match in charge saw them slip to ninth in the table, but the are just three points outside the top six.

Fowler is ‘motivated and ambitious’ to prove he can enjoy a successful career as a manager but he isn’t the only candidate in the running for the Bolton job.

Sam Allardyce on the Bolton radar

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce has also been linked with the job, alongside the likes of Steven Schumacher and Steven Evans. Allardyce has also been out of a role since 2023, when he left Leeds United by mutual agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 70-year-old had been appointed in attempt to keep the Whites from relegation to the Championship, but after suffering the drop, Allardyce left the club after just 30 days, the shortest tenure for a Premier League manager.

Allardyce was brought in to manage Everton back in 2017, despite having announced his retirement from club management. He arrived at Goodison Park 14 months after his controversial stint as England head coach.

Despite being mostly known for his short spells with clubs to help them out of a tough spot, Allardyce previously spent almost eight years with Bolton, who he guided to promotion and later saved from relegation.