Steven Gerrard recently joined Rio Ferdinand on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast and YouTube channel. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool made mistakes in the transfer market during a difficult spell in the early 2000s

Premier League champions Liverpool have won all there is to win the last five years, but that was not always the case in recent times.

The Reds went an unprecedented 30 years without winning a top-flight title, spanning the first 28 years of the Premier League era before their duck was finally broken by glory under Jurgen Klopp in 2019/20.

Countless Liverpool stars went through their Anfield careers without experiencing league title glory at Anfield, from Michael Owen to Fernando Torres and, most notably, iconic former captain Steven Gerrard.

During these challenging times for the club in the early 2000s, trophies such as League Cups, UEFA Cups, FA Cups and even the Champions League were won - but each time the Reds looked to take the next step and become champions of England, the likes of Manchester United always stood in their way. There were some poor transfer decisions along the way too, though.

Gerrard reveals who Liverpool signed ahead of Nicolas Anelka

Gerrard recently appeared on Rio Ferdinand Presents alongside former United defender Ferdinand. The pair spoke of various topics across Gerrard’s career, including the opportunity he had to move to Real Madrid. Gerrard would also reveal that Liverpool decided to sign El Hadji Diouf ahead of Nicolas Anelka in 2002, which he viewed as a major mistake in the club’s transfer business of the period.

Gerrard said: “We got recruitment badly wrong at times. Badly wrong. I’ll give you one example. We had the chance to sign Nicolas Anelka or El Hadji Diouf, and we bought Diouf, on the back of a four or five-game period in a World Cup. When we could’ve bought someone on the back of five or six years.

“That was a decision – I don’t know who made the final decision, but that was one example of us as a club getting it wrong. Because that is one of the biggest mismatches you could debate, El Hadji Diouf or Nicolas Anelka.”

Ferdinand added: “Anelka was one of the hardest players I’ve played against. One of the top three hardest I’ve played against.”

Gerrard agreed: “Yeah. He came into our sessions, Anelka, coolest man ever. Calm, relaxed, you just knew he had that aura and that confidence in himself that he was ready to win. He was ready to help Liverpool win more, or get closer to you guys [Man United], or wherever it was.

“Anelka was coming in, and he was a level above. Then a decision was made, and, honestly, it was a complete mismatch. That was one example I’ll give you, where I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

El Hadji Diouf was a massive flop at Liverpool

Diouf signed for Liverpool following impressive performances for Senegal during the 2002 World Cup, with initial rumours surfacing of a £10million deal being agreed following the opening game of the tournament. But he would go on to be a resounding disappointment at Anfield, registering a measly three league goals in 55 appearances and going the entirety of the 2003/04 season without scoring - in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Anelka, meanwhile, scored 37 Premier League goals in 89 appearances for new club Manchester City, following his loan at Liverpool in 2001/02 which was not made permanent that summer. The 69-cap French international was a Champions League winner with Real Madrid in 1999-2000, having won the Premier League as a teenager at Arsenal and Euro 2000 with France. He would later go on to win a second league title and the Golden Boot with Chelsea and is 19th on the all-time Premier League top scorer charts with 125 goals.

Jamie Carragher said of Diouf and his time at Anfield: "He thinks he's a bit of a star, doesn't he? But he has one of the worst strike rates of any forward in Liverpool history. He's the only No.9 ever to go through a whole season without scoring, in fact he's probably the only No.9 of any club to do that. He was always the last one to get picked in training."