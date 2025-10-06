14/1 | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has been linked with a return to management after his Al-Ettifaq departure earlier this year.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked with a return to management after being without a role for the majority of 2025.

Since his retirement from professional football, Gerrard has managed three senior clubs. He took his first steps into coaching when he returned to Liverpool as a youth coach in 2017. After impressing former manager Jurgen Klopp, Gerrard took charge of the U18s side and then later, the U19s.

The former Liverpool captain started his coaching career well, with many fans hopeful to one day see him in the dugout for his boyhood team. After his time with the Reds Academy, Gerrard took on his first senior role as he became the new manager of Rangers in 2018.

The 45-year-old enjoyed a successful tenure in Glasgow, guiding the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years. Gerrard is now back on Rangers’ radar as they search for a new head coach.

Steven Gerrard linked with Rangers manager return

Rangers confirmed the dismissal of latest manager Russell Martin on Sunday, following a torrid start to his time at Ibrox. The Glasgow giants have parted ways with four permanent managers in less than three years and the pressure will be on to get this next appointment right.

Prior to his move to Scotland, Martin was sacked from his role at Southampton last December as they sat bottom of the Premier League table. The Saints were relegated at the end of the season after picking up just 12 points.

Martin’s unsuccessful run has continued. The 39-year-old is now the shortest-serving permanent manager in Rangers’ history. His spell at Ibrox lasted just 123 days and his win percentage is also the lowest the club has ever seen.

During his brief time in Glasgow, fans took protest action against his position as manager and called for his dismissal during home games.

Gerrard has been listed as one of the favourites to take the vacant role at Ibrox and is being ‘strongly considered’ by the club to return to his previous position.

Steven Gerrard’s managerial record

Gerrard has been out of a managerial role since January, when he left his position at Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq. After his triumph with Rangers in 2021, the Premier League came calling. Aston Villa assigned the former England international as their new head coach in the November - giving Gerrard a huge opportunity to prove himself in England’s top flight, to support the growing calls for him to eventually manage Liverpool.

However, his results at Villa did little to excite the fans. Aston Villa finished 14th in Gerrard’s first season in charge and after two wins in their opening 12 league games of the 2022/23 season, Gerrard was sacked less than a year after arriving.

The former Reds skipper was without a managerial role for almost nine months before eventually agreeing a deal with Al-Ettifaq. He became the Dammam-based club’s manager in July 2023 and penned an extension the following January.

During his time in Saudi Arabia, he signed the likes of former Liverpool stars Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson. However, the results were not as desired. It was a nightmare scenario for the latter, who left his role as Liverpool captain to join the Saudi side, only to leave six months later and not see any of his lucrative contract payments.

Gerrard left Al-Ettifaq by mutual agreement 18 months after his arrival. The club were just five points above the relegation zone when the 45-year-old left the club.

