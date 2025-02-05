A roundup of the latest Liverpool transfer rumours following the winter deadline.

The winter transfer window has closed for business and focus is already shifting to potential signings at the end of the season. Liverpool saw out a quiet January but there could be plenty to unpack once the summer rolls in.

By then, the Reds could be crowned Premier League champions once again, making them a superb destination for transfer targets. However, potential departures could also be on the cards, as players are approaching the end of their contracts, and other fringe stars have been linked with other clubs.

We’ve taken a look at some of the latest post-Deadline Day rumours for Liverpool as they see out the second half of their title-challenging season.

Liverpool ‘likely’ to re-enter race for Premier League defender

The Reds are planning ahead for their future, which could involve the departure of Virgil van Dijk. As things stand, the captain has still not signed a new contract and is at risk of leaving the club as a free agent this summer.

Liverpool have been looking for options to eventually replace the Dutchman and according to Football Insider, they are ‘likely’ to join the race to sign Marc Guehi at the end of the season.

The Crystal Palace centre-back has been on several clubs’ radars for months now, having generated a lot of interest last summer. Arsenal and Manchester United were both heavily linked with Guehi, while Liverpool were also in the picture.

It was reported in December that the centre-back had decided he wanted Anfield to be his next destination. His current contract at Selhurst Park is ticking down and his terms are due to expire in June 2026.

The report claims that his asking price is due to drop over the coming months as he approaches the end of his terms. Palace are ‘determined’ not let him enter the final 12 months of his contract as they risk losing him for a much lower fee. Last year, the Eagles valued him in the region of £75 million.

Sky Sports claimed that Palace had rejected a £70 million bid from Tottenham on Deadline Day. Eager to keep their squad in tact to see out the season, the Eagles could now see Guehi leave for less than what they knocked back during the window just gone.

Liverpool could sway Alexander-Arnold to stay

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the three players approaching the end of his contract, alongside Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The right-back’s situation has been heavily in the headlines over recent months, as it remains unclear whether he will swap out Liverpool for Real Madrid or not.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has delivered an update on the situation, claiming that he has heard Alexander-Arnold is ‘leaning towards’ Madrid, but Liverpool could convince him to stay if they go on to win the Premier League this season.

“Nothing would surprise me about Alexander-Arnold’s situation. I think, at the moment, the odds are in favour of him going to Real Madrid,” Brown told Football Insider. “They’ve been talking about a potential move for a while now and it’s definitely an option.

“From what I hear, he’s leaning towards that move because players find it notoriously difficult to turn down Real Madrid when they come calling. But if Liverpool win the Premier League and they do well in Europe he might think, why would I want to leave this situation.

“He’s loved by the club and the fans, came through the academy there and all of that. So I have no doubt that will play a part in his decision, but it might not come until the end of the season depending on how competitive Liverpool are from now on.

“As far as I know, no decision has been made yet, so both clubs are going to have to keep up their efforts to convince him.”