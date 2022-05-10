Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League hoping to close the gap on Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for tonight’s trip to Aston Villa.

The Reds boss makes five changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Salah has been handed a rest for the clash amid Liverpool’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley this weekend.

Diogo Jota instead starts and leads the line.

Key man Andy Robertson is out of the XI, with Kostas Tsimikas coming in at left-back.

Robertson is absent from Liverpool’s squad against Steven Gerrard’s side, having been substituted for Tsimikas against Spurs.

The Scotland international has been given the night off.

Meanwhile, Joel Matip replaces Ibou Konate in central defence.

And in central midfielder, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are in for Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara respectively.

Roberto Firmino returns to the bench after missing the past six games with an ankle injury.

Liverpool are looking to move level on points with Manchester City and put the pressure on in the title race.

City travel to Wolves tomorrow evening.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Origi.