The Reds can gain the advantage in the race for the Premier League title at lunchtime when they travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his starting line-up for today’s crucial Premier League clash at Newcastle (12.30).

The Reds boss has made five changes from Wednesday’s 2-0 win at home to Villarreal in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohamed Salah is the standout omission, starting the game on the bench with Diogo Jota coming in to replace him.

Jota starts alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in the front three.

The back-four sees two changes, withJoe Gomez and Joel Matip coming in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate - Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson have kept their place.

James Milner has been brought in for just his eighth Premier League start in place of Fabinho, whereas Naby Keita looks set to start ahead of Thiago.

Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones have both recovered from illness and are available from the bench, but Roberto Firmino is missing once again with an ankle injury.

All of the previous five starters have taken their place on the bench alongside Caoimhín Kelleher, Jones, Tsimikas and Elliott.

Win in Newcastle and Liverpool can go two points clear of Manchester City at the top, with Pep Guardiola’s men taking on Leeds United this evening.

Liverpool starting-XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Keita, Diaz, Jota, Mane.