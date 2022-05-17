Liverpool look to put the pressure on Manchester City heading into the final day of the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp has named his starting line-up for tonight’s trip to Southampton.

The Reds can move within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and pile on the pressure ahead of the last day of the season on Sunday.

And Klopp has made nine changes from the triumph over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on penalties at Wembley.

Alisson Becker and Ibou Konate are the only survivors from the win.

Unsurprisingly, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both absent after picking up knocks against Chelsea. Neither are in the squad with the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 11 days’ time.

Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold anad Naby Keita also drop out.

Harvey Elliott, 19, and Takumi Minamino - who had a loan spell at Southampton last season - come in to the team.

Both make appearances for the first time since the 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Nottingham Forest in March.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota also start.

In fact, Mane nor Alexander-Arnold are not on the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi can only settle for a berth among the subs while Rhys Williams features in reserve.

Fabinho remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Milner, Jones, Elliott; Minamino, Jota, Firmino.