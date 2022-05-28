Liverpool aim for Champions League glory against Real Madrid.

The Reds aim to become European champions for the seventh time in the club’s history in Paris.

And Klopp has made three big calls to face Los Blancos.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are both fit enough to feature for Liverpool from the outset after respective Achilles and hamstring injuries. They feature alongside Jordan Henderson in a three-man midfield.

Meanwhile, Klopp has opted for the pace and power of Ibou Konate in central defence over the experience of Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk. They’re flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, with Alisson Becker in goal.

Unsurprisingly, the Liverpool boss has opted for a front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Divock Origi is the only senior outfield player to miss out on a place in the squad due to injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Díaz.