Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final aiming to win the competition for the first time since 2006.

Chelsea and Liverpool managers Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp face off in the 150th FA Cup final (photo: Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for today’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Reds boss has named five changes from Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Unsurprisingly, Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson come back in.

They replace Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and the injured Fabinho.

Meanwhile, Ibou Konate gets the nod ahead of Joel Matip in central defence.

With Fabinho the only player injured, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are omitted from the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz.