Liverpool line-up confirmed: three changes and three players absent vs Villarreal

Liverpool face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final at Anfield as they look to take a step towards facing either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final in Paris next month.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for tonight’s Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Villarreal at Anfield (20.00).

The Reds boss has made three changes from the 2-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Luis Diaz comes into the attack in place of Diogo Jota.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson replaces Naby Keita in midfield.

And Ibou Konate - who netted in both quarter-final legs against Benfica - starts in central defence ahead of Joel Matip.

Roberto Firmino once again misses out because of an ankle injury.

Kostas Tsimikas is also missing after he wasn’t in training yesterday. The left-back is ill - along with Curtis Jones.

With 12 substitutes permitted, the likes of Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Rhys Williams and Adrian are included on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.