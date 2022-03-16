Liverpool line-up confirmed: TWO changes and huge Mo Salah call made vs Arsenal

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League aiming to move within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s crunch trip to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (20.15).

The Reds boss has made two changes from the 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

And Mo Salah is deemed fit enough to only make the bench after suffering a foot injury on the south coast.

Salah, who has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season, is replaced by Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese has bagged six times in as many games when facing Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara comes in for Naby Keita in midfield.

There’s a place in on the bench for the returning Ibou Konate, who has missed the past two games with a knock.

Kostas Tsimikas, who is ill, drops out.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also comes into the squad for James Milner, who is sick.

Takumi Minamino is including among the reserves, with Harvey Elliott dropping out of the match-day squad.

A win for Liverpool will see them move within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Mane.