Li verpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

The Reds boss makes two changes from Tuesday night’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Captain Jordan Henderson drops out of the side and is replaced by Naby Keita.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota starts in attack in the place of Luis Diaz.

That could mean Sadio Mane is pushed back out wide to a left-wing role.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane.