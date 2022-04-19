Liverpool line-up confirmed: two changes as forward picks up injury for Man Utd clash

Liverpool can go top of the Premier League with a victory over Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s clash against Manchester United at Anfield (20.00).

The Reds boss makes two changes from the 3-2 FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

Jordan Henderson returns to skipper Liverpool in place of Naby Keita.

And Joel Matip is back in central defence with goalscorer Ibou Konate dropping out.

Roberto Firmino is not included on the bench after picking up a minor foot injury.

Sadio Mane continues to spearhead the attack after netting twice against Man City. He’s flanked by Luis Diaz and Mo Salah - who hasn’t scored a league goal from open play in two months.

A win for Liverpool will see them go top of the Premier League and two points clear of City ahead of their game with Brighton tomorrow.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi.