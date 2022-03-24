A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the international break continues to rumble on.

Liverpool are now in full international break mode as they prepare for a big end to the season.

The quadruple is still on for Jurgen Klopp’s men, and they will be desperate to take full advantage of their fine form so far this season, having got themselves into a fine position.

Liverpool are within shooting distance of leaders Manchester City, while they also have business to take care of in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But as we wait for club action to return, let’s take a look at all the latest transfer rumours concerning the Reds:

Sarr interest

The Reds are said to have identified Watford’s £40m star Ismaila Sarr as a potential option ahead of the summer.

Liverpool are likely to need a new back-up striker, with Divock Origi set to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.

Corriere dello Sport suggest that Sarr could be an option - he’s under contract until 2024 but likely to move on if Watford do suffer the drop.

Raphinha transfer conditions?

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha ahead of this summer.

The Brazil international is attracting plenty of attention, but according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds will only move for the winger on two conditions.

It’s claimed the Reds will only make a move if Leeds are relegated and if Mo Salah does not extend his current contract.

Raphinha race intensifies

Sticking with the Raphinha chase, with Liverpool already unsure of their pursuit, it’s been reported that Barcelona are interested in a move.

The Mirror are reporting that the Blaugrana are the latest side to consider making a move as they look to strengthen their ranks this summer.